MAYO — Like other area teams, the Lafayette Hornets had high expectations coming into the baseball season.
The Hornets were led by eight seniors, the majority of those being multi-year starters.
“You hate it for them,” said LHS coach Tim Hanson. “It’s hard to see any senior have it end like this.
“Madison (County) has always been our nemesis. We beat them in the preseason this year. We took a lot from that. I felt like we were pitching well and getting going.”
The Hornets were led by Dylan Mock, a four-year starter who hit .386 in his career with 50 RBIs in 78 games. He will continue his baseball career at Santa Fe College.
Jaxson Beach, who signed to play football at Valdosta State University, was a three-year starter on the baseball team. He hit .314 mostly out of the leadoff spot, scoring 58 runs and stealing 22 bases in 52 games.
Jarrett Pearson was also a three-year starter and hit .261 with 31 RBIs in his career. He went 9-2 on the mound with a 2.75 ERA. Joseph Perry also played a big role for the Hornets. The catcher/infielder hit .285 with 48 RBIs in his career. He was batting .435 this season in the first eight games.
LHS was also expecting production this season from seniors Adam Perry, Craig Lamb, Parker Lawson and Darius Jones.
This year’s senior class had more than just success on the diamond. Hanson was proud of the character of his team.
“Just really good kids,” Hanson said. “I’m also the Dean of the school and I’ve never had to see any of them for discipline problems.”
