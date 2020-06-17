JASPER — The wait finally ended for Kirkland Mitchell.
Named the head coach at Hamilton County, his alma mater, on May 4, Mitchell finally got a chance to see and begin workouts with his players June 10.
“Man, it was awesome,” Mitchell said after the first of two workout times scheduled for the first day of the Trojans’ summer workouts. “The guys got after it.
“I think the guys did a great job today, doing that on the first day.”
That return meant physical workouts in the weight room as well as mental workouts with ACT prep.
The work was challenging, but for Mitchell, it’s necessary for the Trojans as they build a program. One that will be built with high expectations.
“That’s what we’re trying to establish: the standard,” he said. “We’re going to be excellent in everything that we do, no matter what it is.
“We’re going to be excellent in every aspect. It could be in the classroom, it could be in the weight room, or it could be on the field. We want to establish that standard.”
That standard also will count on the players being there in the summer for those workouts. Mitchell said the key to success is putting in the time and the effort over the summer and not waiting until fall practice.
He admitted that’s also the hardest part.
The next part of the workouts will also feature installation of the Trojans’ new offense through Zoom meetings. Those meetings begin this week and will be an incremental installation with just talking communication within the offense during the first week. Following will be personnel discussions along with motions and tags. The third week will include formations and then for the final two weeks of the install, the coaches will discuss run concepts and pass concepts with the players.
And that will all lead up to the Trojans being ready, hopefully, to begin team workouts in July.
“But once July hits, they’ll already have a basic grasp of what our offense is going to be about,” Mitchell said, adding it takes longer for the offensive to get up to speed than the defense.
