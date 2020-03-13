LIVE OAK — In the first nine games of the regular season, the Suwannee High softball team has faced defending state champions, playoff teams and tough competition in every game.
With that in mind, SHS coach Jeff Smith is content with his team’s 4-5 start.
In their latest game, the Bulldogs fell 15-3 at home to Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville) on Tuesday.
“We didn’t hit the ball as good as we’ve been hitting lately,” Smith said. “Their pitcher had a nice changeup that offset us a little bit. Just a really good pitcher and a really good team.”
TCA outhit Suwannee 15-4 and scored four runs in three different innings. The Conquerors won by run-rule after six innings.
Karis Smith had a double, Carson Frier recorded a single and scored a run, Zoie Hatch had an RBI single and Kaiya Hurst singled for Suwannee. But the Bulldogs left seven runners on base while TCA capitalized on its opportunities.
Despite the loss, Jeff Smith is confident in his team going forward. Suwannee has recorded wins against some strong teams, including Bell, Space Coast, University Christian and Chiefland.
“We’ve got some pitching that should help us at the end of the year,” Smith said. “We’ve got three good pitchers and we’ve got a good hitting team.
“It’s a new system this year. They go by points, strength of schedule. We’ve played some good teams. I think, overall, we’ll be better by the end of the season.”
