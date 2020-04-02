LIVE OAK — Suwannee won’t be crossing the state line to play this fall.
The Bulldogs traveled to Georgia to play the Dublin Fighting Irish last year and SHS coach Kyler Hall said he was a fan of trying to add an inter-state game to the schedule in years to come.
However, the Bulldogs were unable to get a game scheduled against a Georgia team this fall, instead adding Bradford to round out the 2020 slate.
“Trust me, we looked because I really want to get one going,” Hall said. “That Week 11 where we had a Dublin is such a tough week for Georgia because that’s usually a region game or a bye week.
“We couldn’t find anybody…Hopefully, one day we’ll get something lined up.”
While adding the Tornadoes to replace Dublin is only new game on the slate, there are a few minor tweaks to the Bulldogs’ schedule.
In the attempt to find a Georgia team to play, Suwannee moved its game against Baker County to the regular season finale Oct. 30 in Macclenny.
That opened up a midseason date, which will be filled by Bradford coming to Langford Stadium on Sept. 18.
It will be the first meeting between Suwannee and Bradford since 2014, a 38-0 SHS win in Starke. The Tornadoes lead the all-time series between the two schools 15-13, but have lost the past seven meetings dating back through 1980. Suwannee won 12-0 in 1998, the last game in Live Oak.
“It’s obviously a closer game, a game that’s been played in the past,” Hall said. “They’re tough year in and year out.”
The Bulldogs will also host the Kickoff Classic for a second straight season, however against a different opponent. After playing former district foe Yulee last season, SHS will host Eastside in the preseason game Aug. 14.
That leads into four home games in the first five weeks of the regular season with only the Sept. 4 trip to Hamilton County played away from Langford. Sandwiched around that road game are the season-opening home games against Fort White and Santa Fe as well as visits from Madison County and Bradford.
“Having that early part of the schedule, it gives you the opportunity to have a good start and be at the house,” Hall added. “But they’re still tough games coming here: Madison, Bradford, Santa Fe went down to the last minute last year and Fort White is always tough.”
The Bulldogs then begin district play with a trip to Rickards on Sept. 25, before hosting Wakulla on Oct. 9 followed by an open week and a trip to play Godby before the season finale at Baker.
The Bulldogs also visit Palatka on Oct. 2.
