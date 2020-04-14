LIVE OAK — Coming off a .500 season the year before, the 1987 Suwannee Bulldogs jump-started a program on an unprecedented run of success.
Nearly two decades later, the 2005 Lafayette Hornets also turned a .500 mark a year earlier into the start of an impressive four-year run.
Those foundation laying teams will try and set the stage for more success in the Best of the Suwannee Valley pick ‘em tournament.
Entering 1987, Suwannee High had never played in a playoff game. But then-SHS coach Mike Pittman said the Bulldogs still thought they had a chance going into that year.
“We thought we had a good team there,” he said. “They kind of got their confidence and then said, ‘Hey, maybe we can win this thing.’”
And for good reason. Jay Jernigan threw for 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who featured star receiver Matt Frier as well as a pair of 1,000 yard rushers in Dexter Haynes and Tracy Brown.
“They probably had the best running back tandem we had on those four state championship teams,” Pittman said.
After taking some time early to find their footing, the Bulldogs got on a roll late. They routed Walton County, Santa Fe and Naples Lely in the playoffs for the first of the program’s four straight Class 3A state titles, outscoring them by a combined 117-38.
Led by a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and a stout defense, the 2005 Lafayette Hornets finished 11-1 and earned big wins against Hilliard, Hawthorne, Jefferson County. LHS topped Wewahitchka in the first round of the playoffs before falling 3-2 to Port St. Joe.
Who would win?
“That was the first season I won a district title as a head coach,” said then coach Joey Pearson, who went on to a Hall of Fame career. “It set up a really good run we had for the next four years.
“We were defined by a great defense.”
That defense was led by linebacker Aaron Gresham, who was a Florida State University signee, and nose tackle Shawn Jones. The Hornets allowed just 6.6 points per game.
On offense, quarterback Chad Hempstead ran for 1,406 yards while 245-pound running back Morgan Rutherford ran for 1,368 yards.
Correspondent Mike Jones contributed to this story.
