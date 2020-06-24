LIVE OAK — A slow start to the summer has been enjoyable for Suwannee High coach Kyler Hall.
With smaller groups and a focus on easing back into workouts following the closing of schools due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Hall said the change has been refreshing.
It has allowed more 1-on-1 time for the coaches with players, not only during the workouts but also to have discussions and catch up.
“I’ve really enjoyed it,” Hall said. “This is probably something, even moving into next year — hopefully it’s back to a normal summer — but probably starting the first two weeks with groups of 10 just to get back into the flow of things.”
With the players returning to campus for the first time since the middle of March, though, Hall said the slow start has been necessary as some Bulldogs weren’t very active during the state shutdown.
But, the slow start and small groups have also led to the players being dialed in during those workouts.
“Taking it slow and get a foundation back set for them,” Hall said of the early workouts. “We still have a long way to go, but we’ll get there.
“The kids have been exceptionally focused. Seems to be a maturity with the way they’ve handled the groups.”
Those groups expanded last week from five players to 10. That will allow more football-related discussions as well as position-specific drills.
It will also help the Bulldogs ready themselves for a hopeful return to team activities in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.