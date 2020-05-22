LIVE OAK — One was Suwannee’s big hitter and a home run threat every time she stepped to the plate the past four seasons. The other contributed as a pitcher and outfielder the past three seasons.
Maci Brown and MacKenzie Taylor helped the Bulldogs earn plenty of wins during their high school careers.
“Maci and MacKenzie have both been a coach’s dream, always very respectful and hard-working and doing what was best for the team,” said SHS coach Jeff Smith. “One of the coolest moments was seeing Maci hit a home run into the pool at Bolles High School. Just to see the smile on her face. It was a bomb.
“Best memory from MacKenzie was the last game we played. We had just found out they were shutting us down for a few weeks. Not knowing it could be the last day of her high school career, she pitched the best game I had ever seen her pitch and to make the night even better she hit the game-winning home run in the top of the seventh to beat Santa Fe.”
Brown, who hit .320 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games this season will continue her softball career at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Georgia.
Taylor was a .286 career hitter at Suwannee and had a 3.93 ERA in 35 2-3 innings pitched. She plans to attend the University of West Florida and major in finance.
Suwannee’s other senior is Cindy Ciniceros. Smith said she is going into the service.
