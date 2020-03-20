LIVE OAK — Injuries may have prevented the Suwannee High girls soccer team from finding its rhythm, but it didn’t stop the Bulldogs from placing seven players on the All-Suwannee Valley soccer team.
Leading the selections for Suwannee was junior forward Carson Frier. The high-scoring Frier tallied four goals against St. John Paul II in the Bulldogs’ season opener and five at Hamilton County near the end of the regular season and didn’t slow down much in between.
Joining Frier as All-Suwannee Valley selections for SHS were senior midfielders Haley Gray and Suzie Gonzalez as well as senior defenders Stephanie Duarte and Bethany Mabey. Sophomore defender Cayleigh McCall and junior keeper Leigh Wood round out the Bulldogs’ picks as Suwannee’s defense notched seven shutouts on the season.
Lafayette, which went 11-10, had three players chosen, all sophomores or younger. Leading the Hornets’ selections was sophomore forward Spring Raulerson, who scored 22 goals and had two assists. Freshman Lyda Plunkett notched 15 goals for LHS at another forward position. Sophomore midfielder Hudson Powell was selected after scoring 12 goals.
Hamilton County’s lone All-Area representative is sophomore defender Jordan Beck.
