LIVE OAK — After helping Suwannee reach a state semifinal a year ago, coach Justin Bruce wishes he could see what the Bulldogs’ seniors could have accomplished as an encore.
Suwannee’s 15-player roster includes six seniors: Drew Law, Alex Sapp, Hunter Cantella, Dawson Harrell, Marquis Jones and Grayson Gill.
“The 2020 senior class were freshman when I took the job, so this is the group I started with,” said Suwannee coach Justin Bruce. “They are a very close knit group that loves to hang out together on and off the field.
“I will always be proud of how this team came together and will always think for the rest of my life how this team would finish the year if not given the chance to finish. They were 2-0 in district play and played a tough schedule up to that point.”
Law had two big playoff wins in 2019 that helped Suwannee advance to the Final Four. This season, the left-handed pitcher sports a 2.29 ERA in 18 1-3 innings pitched with 12 strikeouts.
Jones, a three-year varsity starter, is a .320 career hitter and is batting .370 this season. In 69 career games, Jones has 23 RBIs and 27 stolen bases while playing all around the diamond on defense.
Harrell, who has signed to pitch at Polk State College, has a 3.62 ERA and is averaging more than a strikeout per inning pitched this season.
“Each senior played a role on the team in order to help us win,” said Bruce. “Alex Sapp came in and closed the door for a win versus West Nassau after we struggled on the mound in a close game to finish it. Hunter Cantella waited his turn to be able to play catcher on the varsity team and did a great job, always worked hard and wanted to learn and get better. Grayson Gill came to us a little late after completing an amazing soccer season for the Bulldogs. We used him in a speed up role in the first game. He is a great kid and always had the kind of attitude you wanted on the team.”
