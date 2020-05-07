BRANFORD — For the past six seasons, Adrianna Saavedra has left her mark on the diamond for the Branford High softball team.
She was a standout when she started as a seventh grader in 2015 and has continued to shine until now as a senior. A consistent hitter with a career .377 average, she has been a part of 57 wins for the Buccaneers. Saavedra has also been a key part of the defense as a middle infielder.
And her dad, Oscar Saavedra, has gotten to witness it all as Branford’s head coach.
“As a dad, I could not be more proud,” he said. “Adrianna has excelled in both academics and athletics. She set a dream as a small child and worked hard to achieve her dreams.
“The best memories of coaching her had to come this year. I watched her emerge as a leader on the team, coaching younger players. Also watching her hit her first high school home run versus Fort White.”
Adrianna Saavedra received a scholarship to play softball with Santa Fe College in Gainesville and plans to earn a degree in nursing and specialize in pediatrics.
Branford’s other senior this season is pitcher/outfielder Cassidy Bruce. Bruce has played three seasons on the varsity team. As a sophomore, she went 6-0 in the circle with a 3.08 ERA in 38 2-3 innings pitched.
