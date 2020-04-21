BRANFORD — While small in number, the seniors on the Branford baseball team played a large role for the Buccaneers.
Josh Ramirez, Brock Lewis and Wyatt Miller have all started the past two seasons for the Bucs.
“I’ve been coaching here the past eight years. It’s nice to see kids you’ve been working with grow as people and ballplayers,” said BHS coach Alex O’Quinn.
“Brock is our ace pitcher and a leader on the team, Josh is one of our best hitters and Wyatt has been our starting center fielder the last two years.”
In seven games this season, Ramirez is hitting .412 with three doubles and five RBIs. The third baseman/catcher also has three stolen bases.
Lewis, a South Georgia State commit, is 2-1 on the mound this season with a 0.79 ERA. He’s averaging more than two strikeouts per inning, fanning 42 in 17 2-3 innings pitched.
“Super proud of Brock and what he’s accomplished,” said O’Quinn. “He’s a grinder. He was on pace to set the school record for strikeouts in a season.”
Miller had recorded five putouts for Branford and also had struck out four batters in four innings on the mound on the young season.
