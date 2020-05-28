LIVE OAK — A year ago, the Suwannee High football team received an assist from the basketball team.
Wesley Jones joined the Bulldogs last summer for workouts and emerged as a playmaker for the Bulldogs out wide. Catching 11 passes, Jones averaged nearly 22 yards per catch and hauled in three touchdowns, including two scores at Dublin, Georgia. On the second, a 33-yarder, Jones out jumped the Fighting Irish defender, showing off some of those basketball talents on the gridiron and some of his potential.
That potential as a 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver and defensive back had Suwannee coach Kyler Hall excited to see his growth this spring.
Hall was also anxious to see what that growth could mean for Jones’ future with college coaches traveling around during their spring evaluation period.
Instead, there was no spring practice. And college recruiting, like high school classes and communication between coaches and players, became virtual during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
“It hurts the kids but it also hurts the colleges because they can’t get out and physically see them,” Hall said, adding while the loss of recruiting this spring hurts everybody, it may be the toughest on under-the-radar players, like a Jones that played for the first time last season.
“That’s a tough piece. Hopefully we get a season and they continue to put some good film out there.”
Branford coach Tim Clark, though, said the change could turn into a positive for recruits that are destined for smaller schools.
Without the ability to hit the road to see players as well as be seen, Clark said those college coaches can do more homework through film study.
“Whereas before, they were going to dedicate the tire rubber to going and seeing a lot of kids they have been recruiting and they know their names,” he said. “I’ve heard from a lot of coaches and gotten emails from a lot of coaches even though I haven’t seen them in person.
“They’re getting time to sit down and study film some more and that may end up helping some of these kids that are on the fringe between a D3 and a D2 or a D2 and a D1 or even NAIA.”
In addition to extra film study, college coaches are working the phone lines as well as utilizing Zoom meetings to continue recruiting. Lafayette High coach Mark Beach said while he hasn’t seen the college coaches, the recruiting traffic in Mayo hasn’t really slowed down. It’s just been phone calls, specifically noting that he’s talked with Troy and East Carolina recently.
But those virtual tools can’t fully replace physical recruiting, Hall said.
“That’s good to a certain extent, but I think it makes the decision process much tougher for the recruits,” he said. “And for the college coaches, it’s tougher on their evaluation period.”
Hall added that Suwannee’s coaches have continued to do their best to sell the Bulldogs’ prospects to coaches, also making sure all their information and highlights are up-to-date.
Still, even with all that help, the change in the process has hurt players, even like Jaquez Moore, who has been a key contributor for Suwannee since he was a freshman. Hall said Moore was planning to visit college campuses this spring and summer. But those visits have been put on hold.
“It hurts everybody,” Hall said.
