MAYO — It’s a matchup between overpowering Lafayette teams in the second round of the Best of Suwannee Valley pick ’em tournament as the 1981 Hornets meet the 1997 Hornets.
The 1981 Hornets won the only state title in LHS history, dominating the entire season with quarterback Kerwin Bell and running back Joseph Edwards leading the way. In that 13-0 season, Bell said his team only trailed once, which was during the state semifinal.
“We had a great senior class,” said Bell. “We were really good in all three phases. We had a lot of players for a 1A school, so we could platoon on offense and defense. We only had one or two players that played both ways.
“Joseph Edwards was our star. We ran veer and ran the ball a lot. When we did throw off play action, we had fast receivers. We were a pretty balanced team.”
Many of Bell’s 27 touchdown passes that season ended up in the hands of receiver Ben Travis and tight end Willie Powell. Edwards had 27 rushing touchdowns and was key in the playoffs, most notably against Baker in a 13-10 state semifinal victory.
Bell was sick on the day of the Baker game and had to play through some difficult conditions.
“I woke up that morning throwing up with the flu,” Bell said. “I tried to throw pregame and I was puking on the field. That was as sick as I’ve ever played.”
After the win against Baker — the only game all season LHS didn’t win by at least 17 points —the Hornets traveled south to Frostproof for the state title game.
“It’s a pretty good drive from Mayo,” Bell said. “I remember the whole town closed down. They made it a holiday.”
Trying to pull off the upset are the 1997 Lafayette Hornets, who finished 13-2 and advanced to the state championship behind a bruising defense and an offense that averaged 32.67 points per game.
That physical defense was led by a bunch of 300-pounders up front and linebacker Tyrand Flowers. It makes an interesting what-if scenario between the ’97 defensive line taking on standout offensive linemen Lloyd Powe, Clark Kendrick and Tommy Pearson from the ’81 team.
Who would win?
The 1997 Hornets also featured Garrett McCray, who went on to the University of Central Florida as an offensive lineman. There were some good skill players with Jared Moseley (2,262 yards passing) and running backs Kyle Johnson (1,229 yards rushing) and Stanford Lewis (1,125 yards rushing).
“I don’t know if we were better than other Lafayette teams,” said Moseley. “There were some good teams. I know we competed hard. “We had Stanford Lewis, Kyle Johnson, Garrett McCray and Bobby Nicholson.”
As for trying to upset the 1981 team?
“I’m just glad it’s a fan vote and we didn’t have to actually play them,” Moseley said. “Maybe since it’s more recent we will get some votes.”
