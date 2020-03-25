LIVE OAK — The Suwannee High Athletic Hall of Fame is about to become an even bigger deal.
At least that’s the hope of the committee members in charge of the Hall of Fame.
As part of the changes to the induction process, the committee will begin seeking nominations and hosting a luncheon in which new members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
“We’re really trying to make it a bigger deal than it has been in the past,” the committee said.
Previously, the Hall of Fame committee chose which former SHS athletes and coaches or Suwannee contributors and administrators should be inducted into the Hall.
That, at times, has led to the induction classes being a little football-centric, the committee realized. So, the expanded committee has decided to open up the process by allowing SHS supporters to offer nominations for the committee to then consider.
Also, while the induction previously occurred at halftime of a football game, the committee is now looking to expand the Hall of Fame into a two-day affair surrounding homecoming. The induction will take place at a luncheon in which the inductees will be allowed to give a speech.
“Kind of a regular Hall of Fame ceremony you might see with the NFL or MLB or something like that, on a smaller scale obviously,” the committee said.
They then will be introduced at the Bulldog Bash on Thursday night before serving as grand marshals in the homecoming parade Friday afternoon before being announced once again during the homecoming game.
The nomination form is available online at http://shs.suwannee.k12.fl.us/home and on the Suwannee High School Facebook page as well as the SHS Athletics Facebook page. Nominations are being accepted until May 31 for the 2020 Hall of Fame class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.