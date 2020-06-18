LIVE OAK — It was a year of milestones and firsts for Suwannee High School.
Before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic shut down schools and spring sports seasons, it had been a year to remember for the Bulldogs with postseason success, launching a program and milestone moments.
10. Pollock heads SHS boys basketball
The Bulldogs began a new boys basketball era last year when Malcolm Pollock was hired in May to replace Jeremy Ulmer after nine years.
Pollock, a Hamilton County graduate, led Suwannee to a 16-11 record in his first season at the helm.
9. Continuing their careers
Seven Bulldogs will be continuing their careers next year collegiately after signing this past year.
Josh Braun and Tyree Taylor signed off the SHS football program to play at the University of Florida and Albany State, respectively. Merlin Leal also signed in February to run cross country at Florida Gateway College.
Other Bulldogs that signed to play collegiately are Maci Brown, who will play softball at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College; Dawson Harrell, baseball at Polk State; Tyrece Freeman, basketball at Trinity Baptist College; and Abigail Kelley, volleyball at University of South Carolina Salkehatchie.
8. Braun named All-State
Suwannee’s star offensive lineman racked up accolades even after enrolling in college.
Braun, who signed with the University of Florida in December, was named first team All-State by FloridaHSFootball.com in February. The 6-foot-7, 335-pound Braun was an All-State selection for the second time in his career after helping SHS rush for more than 200 yards per game last fall.
7. Musgrove wins regional wrestling title
The Bulldogs sent six wrestlers to the state meet, led by Tyson Musgrove, who won the regional title at 138 pounds. Musgrove also won the district title as Suwannee improved throughout the season.
Also winning district titles for SHS were Timothy Jolicouer and Blaine Howard.
6. Flag football takes flight
At the end of February, a trip to Tampa was history-marking for SHS.
The Tampa Bay Bucs Preseason Classic marked the official launching of the Suwannee High flag football program.
The Bulldogs picked up a win at the preseason tournament and then knocked off Baker County in its season opener and home debut in double overtime. Little more than a week later, the debut season ended as the schools closed.
5. Girls weightlifting dominance
The Bulldogs didn’t just repeat as district and regional champions. Rather Suwannee qualified its entire team to the regional meet and sent nine to the state weightlifting meet. In the district meet, Aislinn Henry, Matti Marsee, Sophia Baldwin, Tyra Kalandyk, Carson Frier, McKay Graham and Shelby Blackmon all won individual titles as the Bulldog set 15 school records, while Henry, Marsee, Kalandyk and Graham were regional champions as well. Those four were joined by Macy Bowers, Baldwin, Amaya Johnson, Blackmon and Frier in qualifying for state.
4. Jones makes national team
Montayasia Jones will take her game internationally this summer.
Jones was invited last year to be a part of America’s team, which will travel to Spain in July to compete in an international volleyball tournament.
Last season, Jones set a single-season school records for Suwannee when she recorded 60 aces and 145 kills.
3. Football reaches milestone
In a history dating back nearly 100 years, the Suwannee program notched its 500th win in Week 2 when it downed Santa Fe 30-23.
The Bulldogs began play in 1926, but the results of the first two seasons are not known so the milestone win against the Raiders was the 500th victory since the 1928 campaign.
The momentous win was extra sweet for SHS coach Kyler Hall, who played for the Bulldogs in the late 1990s and whose father, Ron, was a long-time assistant at the school.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling because of all the great people that came before us and laid the foundation,” Hall said. “We talk a lot about the state championship days and rightfully so.
“Suwannee football is a big deal.”
2. Postseason success for boys soccer
The SHS soccer team followed up a successful season with postseason breakthroughs.
The Bulldogs rallied past Wakulla to win the District 2-4A title, its first since 2012, behind late goals from C.J. Joyner, Yimmy Alvarez and Oscar Rodriguez.
Three days later, Suwannee topped the War Eagles again in the first round of the state playoffs for the program’s first playoff win since 2004 and second all-time. Joyner and Grayson Gill provided the scoring in the win with Zach Lopez notching a shutout.
1. Marsee captures state title
With their eyes set on bringing home some hardware, Marsee delivered for the Bulldogs. A year after finishing fourth at state, Marsee won the program’s first individual state championship in February to help lead SHS to a fifth-place team finish.
Kalandyk finished as state runner-up in her weight class, while Henry placed sixth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.