LIVE OAK — A four-sport athlete at Suwannee High School, Mika Sampson Robinson has since made an impact as a coach in a Hall of Fame career.
Robinson was announced Tuesday as a member of the 2020 induction class into the Suwannee High School Hall of Fame. The class will join the Hall of Fame during ceremonies Sept. 17-18.
Before graduating SHS in 1992, Robinson lettered in volleyball, basketball, softball and golf. A team captain for Cissy Witt’s volleyball team at Suwannee, Robinson helped the Bulldogs win three straight district titles and two regional championships while earning Player of the Year accolades from the Gainesville Sun in 1991.
Robinson also excelled off the court as she was Suwannee High’s valedictorian for the Class of 1992. She also received the Steve Self Memorial Scholarship and was named both the SHS and Gainesville Sun Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Following a volleyball career at Harvard University which included serving as team captain, Robinson became a successful volleyball coach.
At Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Robinson led the Bobcats to four straight district titles and an appearance in the state’s Elite 8 before moving to the collegiate level in 2005, first as an assistant at Idaho State.
Robinson’s first head coaching position in college came at Berry College in Rome, Georgia, where she amassed a career record go 169-88 with three conference title and two NCAA tournament berths. She also served as assistant athletic director and senior women’s administrator at Berry.
Currently, Robinson is the volleyball coach at Rollins College in Winter Park, taking that position in 2016.
