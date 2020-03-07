MAYO — The Lafayette High softball team hadn’t fared well in close games this season.
But the Hornets got a big win on Tuesday in walk-off fashion.
Richelle McDonald’s game-winning single drove in Haley Rosenbaum in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Hornets a 4-3 win against Bell.
“Two of the top teams in the district going at it … That’s a big win for us to come back at the end,” said Lafayette coach Derek Garland. “Great to see her (McDonald) as a senior get the hit at the end.
“It was nice for us to get the big hit, make the big plays.”
Lafayette (5-2), which lost tight games earlier to Columbia and Madison County, was led by McDonald and Rosenbaum in the circle and at the plate. McDonald pitched five innings and allowed three runs while Rosenbaum threw two scoreless. With the score tied at 3 in the top of the seventh, Rosenbaum worked out of a bases-loaded jam by retiring the final two hitters of the inning.
Rosenbaum went 3-4 with a double out of the leadoff spot. Jenna Nall also provided a spark for the Hornets with a solo home run in the third inning.
Although LHS made three errors, there were some outstanding plays in the field. Chloe Lamb, who made a position change from shortstop to second base this season, made an important play up the middle in the bottom of the fifth inning to keep Bell from adding to the lead.
Lamb also got it done at the plate, finishing 2-3 with two RBIs out of the eight-hole in the lineup.
“I really like the way the team has gelled together,” said Garland. “Everyone cheering everyone on. It’s one of the closest-knit groups I’ve had.”
