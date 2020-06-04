MAYO — It all lined up perfectly for Lafayette High’s Marissa Goff.
She was looking for a college where she could play soccer, compete in track and field and study her desired major of Medical Sonography. Goff will be doing all of those things at The University of Rio Grande in Ohio.
In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goff wasn’t able to visit the campus. But she is excited to be there eventually.
“It’s been crazy. There were a lot of emails and texts,” Goff said of the recruiting process. “I’ve always had a dream. I love soccer and track. It all came together.
“I haven’t gotten to visit because of COVID, but it is small and reminds me of home.”
Helping Goff achieve her goals of playing collegiate sports was the recruiting website Field Level. Competing at the collegiate level in two sports was not going to be easy, but she said the process of finding a school was made easier by the website.
In her senior season on the pitch, Goff, a goalie, made 220 saves and helped the Hornets finish with an 11-10 record. Her best events in track and field are the high jump (4 feet, 11 inches personal best), triple jump (34 feet, 7 inches) and 100-meter hurdles (19 seconds).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.