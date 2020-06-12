LIVE OAK — Another year, another Hall of Fame for Antwan Jones
A year after becoming the first inductee into the Suwannee County Police Athletic League Hall of Fame, Jones was named the fourth member of the Suwannee High School Hall of Fame’s induction class for 2020 on Thursday.
Jones starred for the Bulldogs on the basketball court under the tutelage of Don Atherton, Ronald Tucker and Terry Brinson in the 1990s, graduating in 1998. Scoring more than 1,000 points in his career, Jones is second on the SHS scoring list. In 1997, he averaged 18 points and nine rebounds per game to help SHS win a district title, earning Mailbox Player of the Year honors.
Following his successful SHS career, Jones became a Panhandle Conference Player of the Year and NJCAA All-American at Tallahassee Community College, averaging 19.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as a freshman and 18.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He scored 1,127 points in his two years for the Eagles before signing to play at Cincinnati.
In 2011, Jones helped the Bearcats win the Conference USA championship and reach the Sweet 16 before finishing his career at Georgetown College to earn all-Mid-South Conference honors.
Jones also played professionally overseas as well as in the NBA D-League and with the Harlem Legends before returning home to Live Oak where he offers one-on-one elite basketball training and mentors youth.
