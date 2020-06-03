JASPER — The Hamilton County baseball team only had two seniors.
Those two seniors played a big role. They played four years on varsity, with Blake Howard providing a big bat in the lineup and Brad Peacock leading the Trojans’ pitching staff.
“A coach couldn’t ask for anything better than kids like those two,” said HCHS coach Chris Howard. “I’m truly honored to have had the opportunity to be a part of both their lives.”
Howard batted .305 with three home runs, 18 doubles and 48 RBIs in 79 career games. He also saw a lot of time on the mound, pitching 97 innings and finishing with a 2.74 ERA and 83 strikeouts.
He plans to play baseball at Andrew College in Georgia.
“Coaching Blake has been very special, watching him grow and mature not only in baseball but in life,” said Chris Howard. “As a coach and parent, I’m very proud of Blake.”
Peacock improved plenty in his time at HCHS. His biggest leap came as a pitcher with increased velocity and better location.
He was Hamilton County’s ace this season and had a 3.00 ERA in 16 1-3 innings pitched. He had 31 strikeouts. Offensively, Peacock was a .250 career hitter with 13 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 62 games played.
Peacock plans to play college baseball at Thomas University in Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.