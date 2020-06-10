LIVE OAK — The Suwannee High basketball team had plenty of success in the 2019-2020 season and shooting guard Tyrece Freeman played in a big role in leading the Bulldogs to a 16-11 record.
He averaged 11 points, four rebounds and two steals per game in his senior season. Freeman plans to continue his basketball career at the next level, recently committing to Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville.
“Ever since I started in rec ball I’ve thought about playing in college,” Freeman said. “It’s a blessing to be able to play the game I love.
“If I stay on the right path and trust in God, the level I want to get to, I will reach.”
Freeman was a four-year varsity player and started most games during his time at SHS. The lefty contributed right away as a freshman, dominating at times on the offensive end.
He continued to get better and had his best season as a senior. Not only did he increase his scoring average, Freeman also averaged four rebounds and two steals per game.
“I’ve got to thank my middle school coach — coach (Kevin) Lewis,” Freeman said. “He has always been there for me and continued to work with me until now. “I’m also blessed that I got to work with coach (Malcolm) Pollock this year.”
The 2019-2020 season was Pollock’s first year as the Bulldogs’ head coach. He was happy to see Freeman reach his goals.
“When I met Tyrece his goals were very clear — he wanted to make it to the college level and make his mom proud,” Pollock said. “Knowing that he was able to reach those goals gives me the upmost satisfaction.”
