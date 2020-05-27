LIVE OAK — High school teams are returning to the field.
In Suwannee County, the Suwannee Bulldogs and Branford Buccaneers will begin summer football workouts June 1. Lafayette High and Hamilton County are also set to begin workouts next week.
There will certainly be differences from previous summers.
“We’ve been calling kids, setting up times for smaller groups,” said SHS coach Kyler Hall. “There will be longer days with more groups. We will be keeping social distancing and taking the precautions of cleaning equipment.”
Hall is looking forward to working with his team after holding online meetings previously.
“The summer is always a fun time because football season is coming,” Hall said. “We don’t know how things will turn out, but we are preparing like the season will start on time. It will be nice to get back to some normalcy. Hopefully things go well in June and then we can do more team activities in July.”
Lafayette coach Mark Beach, too, said it will be nice to just be back around his players and have them around each other again.
“I’m in no rush to start implementing football stuff,” he said. “Just come back and see each other on the actual football field or on the grass. We’ll be staying apart from each other, but we’ll still be there.
“I think the biggest, most important thing is just making them transition to understanding just how important it is to follow all the rules.”
For Hamilton County coach Kirkland Mitchell, the start of summer workouts will be his first opportunity to work with his new team.
Hired at the beginning of May, Mitchell has been busy reaching out to the Trojan players and talking to them on the phone. But without any spring practice, he hasn’t had the chance to see them in action.
“The good thing is I already know a lot of these guys,” said Kirkland, a Hamilton County native and former HCHS player and coach. “That’s helped me out a lot.”
That will change next week as players come in either in the morning or evening for speed training, weightlifting and ACT prep. Hamilton said the HCHS can bring in up to 30 players per session as they split into groups, rotating among the three stations.
At BHS, head coach Tim Clark plans to take things slow at the beginning.
“Even if everyone has been working out, it’s not going to be the same as being at the school and having a spring season,” said Clark. “We’re going to start from the beginning with lifting and conditioning.”
Just like previous summers, Clark plans to have small groups again.
“In the past we have accommodated for kids who have job. If we have 10 or less in groups, that will be like what we have done before,” Clark said. “We’ll be following CDC guidelines and doing what we have to do, like lifting without a spotter.”
Clark added that he would like to do 7-on-7 practices in the future, maybe July, but that doesn’t look like a possibility now.
“Like so much, it’s wait and see,” said Clark.
Editor Jamie Wachter contributed to this story.
