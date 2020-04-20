GAINESVILLE — The spring sports season is officially over in Florida.
The Florida High School Athletic Association announced Monday afternoon that following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement Saturday to keep school campuses closed for the remainder of the academic year that it was canceling all FHSAA affiliated events, including state championships.
“The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans is our top priority,” the FHSAA said in the announcement regarding the cancellation. “With the evolving threat of the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19), we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness. We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly. Our Association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many and will continue to work towards the betterment of high school sports. We know this is a trying time, but the health and safety of all is of utmost importance to this Association.”
The FHSAA also announced Monday afternoon that there will be no additional eligibility granted for spring sport athletes. Previously, the association had said it was looking into the possibility.
However, in Monday’s announcement, it said that following guidance from the Florida Department of Education about grade level retention as well a review of Florida Statutes and its own bylaws, it determined against doing so.
“To all our senior student-athletes, we thank you for dedicating your time and efforts to your school, your coaches, and your teammates,” the FHSAA added in the statement. “Cherish the memories you have made and embrace all that the future holds for you. While we are saddened that you are unable to compete this season, we could not be prouder to have been represented by such hard-working individuals.”
