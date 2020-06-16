MAYO — More than two months after she earned it, Renee Clines finally has her hands on her prized hardware.
With schools closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Lafayette High School officials were unable to present the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1A Player of the Year award to Clines in front of her classmates.
However, June 9, the plaque was presented to Clines at the Mayo Boys and Girls Club where she is working.
“This is a big deal,” LHS athletic director Joey Pearson said.
Clines is the third Hornet to win the state’s Player of the Year award for girls basketball. Cartaesha Macklin was named the Class 2A Player of the Year in 2011 and Natalie Land won the award in 2006 and 2008.
“I know a lot of people look up to me and now that I’ve got this, they’re really going to look up to me,” Clines said of the state recognition, thanking LHS coach Jimmy Blankenship for pushing her every day in practice and former Hornet teammate Jasmine Lewis for showing her what she needed to do to improve.
“I never even thought about (winning the state Player of the Year award).”
She earned it after averaging 23 points per game in leading Lafayette to a regional final while shooting 51% from the field and 50.3% from behind the 3-point line. Clines also recorded 3.1 assists and 3.5 steals per game.
“It was an honor to coach Renee,” Blankenship said. “She did a wonderful job for us.
“We’re happy to see her get this award and we know she’s going to be a wonderful player in college and we’re just looking forward to seeing her on that next level.
Added LHS assistant coach Jerry Hill: “She was a blessing to have…She’s going to do big things when she gets to Santa Fe and then when she goes to her next adventure, I know it will be even bigger and better.”
That next step for Clines will be Santa Fe College in Gainesville after signing with the Saints in April.
“I’m ready for the next level,” she said.
