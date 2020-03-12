LIVE OAK — It was a good season for area girls’ basketball teams as Class 1A schools Lafayette and Branford finished with winning records and playoff berths. Hamilton County showed some improvement from a season ago and Class 4A Suwannee had double-digit wins.
Here’s a look at some of the top players who led those teams and earned a spot on the 2019-2020 All-Suwannee Team.
For the Lafayette Hornets, everything revolved around star point guard Renee Clines. The sharpshooter and playmaker scored an area-high 23 points per game while also averaging three assists. Joining Clines from on the all-area team is teammate Brooklyn Fleming, a forward/center. The sophomore was a big presence down low, averaging 10 points and eight rebounds per game.
The duo helped LHS finish with a 17-10 record and defeat defending 1A state champion Trenton in the first round of the playoffs.
Leading the Branford Buccaneers this season was junior guard Cera McElreath, who posted 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals per game to earn first-team honors.
For Hamilton County, the speedy Aleeka Williams earned first-team honors with another strong season as the Trojans’ point guard. Rounding out the All-Suwannee Valley first team is Suwannee senior Kalle Herring. Herring averaged 12 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs
Honorable mention
On the honorable mention list is Branford guard Kayla Desmartin, who averaged 15 points, four steals and four assists as a junior. Suwannee’s Janyea Alicea had a good year with 11 points and four steals per game.
Lafayette guard Haley Rosenbaum also joins the list after averaging 11 points per game. Rounding out the honorable mention list is Suwannee center Montayasia Jones, who averaged seven points, nine rebounds and three steals per game.
