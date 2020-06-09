LIVE OAK — An All-American in high school and a professional wrestling star, Thaddeus Bullard now is set to become a Hall of Famer.
Bullard was announced Monday as the first member of Suwannee High School’s 2020 Hall of Fame induction class.
A 1996 SHS graduate, Bullard starred at defensive end for Mike Pittman’s Bulldogs. He was named All-American by Parade and USA Today as a senior, while also earning All-State honors. Bullard was also named to Florida’s “Super Seniors” team and the Bluechips Illustrated national Dream Team.
From Suwannee, Bullard attended the University of Florida, playing in 44 games for the Gators while also winning a national championship in 1996 and helping UF win the SEC championship as a senior. While at Florida, Bullard also was elected student body vice president.
After a stint in the Arena League, Bullard then began a professional wrestling career as Titus O’Neil which has included a WWE tag team championship and a WWE 24/7 championship.
Bullard is also heavily involved in charity work in the Tampa area and was named a Lightning Community Hero in 2012. He also won the 2015 MEGA Dad Award for “Celebrity Dad of the Year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.