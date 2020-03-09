ALACHUA — The Branford High School track teams swept the Santa Fe Raider Ford Invite on Saturday.
The Branford boys edged host Santa Fe by a 150-147 score, while the BHS girls easily outdistanced runner-up Eastside with 152 points to 90. There were 12 boys teams that participated in the meet, while 11 girls teams took part.
Leading the Buccaneers was Alex McCollum, who won both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. McCollum, a senior, finished the 1,600 in 4:53.35, while he ran a 10:51.41 in the 3,200.
McCollum was also a part of Branford’s winning 4x800 relay team along with Alan Bruno, Seth Humphries and Justin Hernandez.
The Bucs’ other winner was Colton Leibold in the triple jump with a jump of 11.39 meters (37 feet 4.5 inches). Leibold also placed sixth in the high jump (1.72 meters, 5 feet 7.75 inches) and eighth in the long jump (5.25 meters, 17 feet 2.75 inches).
Finishing second to Leibold in the triple jump was Evan Dowdy with a jump of 10.79 meters (35 feet 5 inches), who also finished fifth in the high jump by clearing 1.72 meters (5 feet 7.75 inches).
Placing second for the Branford boys were Hernandez in the 800 meters, Adrik Miller in the pole vault, Lance Mathis in the shot put and Ethan Humphries in the javelin.
Jeremy Lynch (discus), Devin Mosley (javelin) and Branford’s 4x400 relay team of Josue Sierra Berrios, Miller, Kyson Johnson and Leibold finished third.
The Bucs had three that placed fourth in the meet: Seth Humphries in the 800, Brice Criggall in the 300-meter hurdles and Colton Allen in the javelin.
Criggall also placed fifth in the pole vault and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles, while Seth Humphries was fifth in the pole vault and Sierra Berrios finished fifth in the 400.
Placing sixth were Johnson in the 400 and Allen in the shot put.
Bruno finished seventh in the 1600 and Ian Cooper placed seventh in the 300 hurdles. Bruno was also eighth in the 3200, while Miller finished eighth in both the 400 meters and the 300 hurdles. Also finishing eighth for Branford were Mosley in the shot put and Mathis in the discus. Mosley finished ninth the discus, while Michael Galloway was ninth in the 3200.
Nathalia Veal led the Branford girls, winning the pole vault with a vault of 2.85 meters (9 feet 4.25 inches), 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.15 seconds and 100 hurdles in 16.74 seconds.
Jessie Sikes also won events for BHS with a jump of 8.77 meters (28 feet 9.25 inches) in the triple jump and a jump of 1.42 meters (4 feet 7.75 inches) in the high jump. Sikes, a sophomore, also placed third in the javelin (18.63 meters, 61 feet 1 inch) and eighth in the 300 hurdles.
Posting second-place finishes for Branford were Kinleigh Collins in both the shot put and the javelin and the 4x800 relay team of Kayla Desmartin, Kyla Desmartin, Kaitlin Carrier and Madison Ward. Collins also finished third in both the discus and the 100 hurdles.
Ward, a seventh grader, also finished fifth in both the 800 meters and high jump for Branford as well as ninth in the 1,600 meters. Carrier, also a seventh grader, placed fifth in the 3,200 meters and eighth in the 800.
Kyla Desmartin finished fourth in the 3200 while Kayla Desmartin placed seventh in the 1600 for the Bucs.
Finishing third for Branford were Blair Smith in the high jump and Hannah Terry in the pole vault. Smith also finished fourth in the long jump and eighth in the 400 meters.
The Bucs also received fourth-place finishes in both the 4x100 relay (Zoe Richmond, Terry, Veal and Zamaria Granado) and the 4x400 relay (Terry, Richmond, Veal and Smith).
Richmond also posted a fifth-place finish in the pole vault and a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles. Dominique Golding placed fifth in the javelin for BHS.
Posting top-10 finishes for the Lafayette High boys was Emmanuel Tovar, who finished sixth in the 800 and eighth in the 1,600.
