LIVE OAK — They went into the first round of the “Best of Suwannee Valley” pick ‘em tournament as lower seeds and having to face a pair of Suwannee High state championship teams.
But the fans have spoken, by vote, and the 1999 and 2014 Suwannee Bulldogs have advanced to the second round where they square off.
“Just to be mentioned in the same breath with all four of the state championship teams means a lot,” said Matt Jackson, who had 69 catches, eight touchdowns and 55 tackles for the ’99 squad and went on to play collegiately at the University of Florida. “My dad was a coach for those teams. Kyler (Hall) and I were ballboys for those teams. We grew up with them. They set the bar.
“We got to see what it took. It was because of guys like Matt Frier, Dexter Haynes and Ralph Lott.”
So it’s the ’99 Bulldogs against the 2014 Bulldogs in a matchup between similar teams. Both featured Division 1 players and a professional on the roster. Kelly Jennings, who played six years in the NFL, had 26 receptions and two interceptions as a junior in 1999. Trysten Hill, a second-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys, was a junior on the 2014 SHS team and played on the offensive and defensive line.
Strong-armed quarterback Steven Anderson, also a powerful and effective runner, guided the 2014 offense. He had plenty of weapons with Aaron McAllister and Jamari Wheeler at receiver. Denzel Washington, who was named second-team All-State, was a standout running back and kicker Trevor Ross was a first-team All-State selection.
“Those guys were loaded,” Jackson said of the 2014 team. “I got to see them play a little, then I came back to coach at Suwannee in 2015.”
The same could be said for the 1999 team.
Jackson was a big-time receiver and defensive back. He was named a first-team All-State selection. Jarvis Herring, who also played collegiately at the University of Florida, was a second-team All-State selection in his junior season at SHS. There was also Jennings and Hall (Florida State) roaming the secondary. At linebacker, Devin Allen and Charles Jones combined for more than 220 tackles.
The two teams also had unforgettable playoff wins. The ’99 Bulldogs defeated Santa Fe in a double-overtime thriller in a regional final.
Who would win?
“That game summed up our season,” said Jackson. “We went 5-0 to start and got to No. 2 in the state, then went 1-4 and limped into the playoffs. We had some adversity, but found a way.”
The 2014 Bulldogs rallied from 18 points down against Zephyrhills in the first round then kicked a game-winning field goal in the final minute to defeat South Sumter 24-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.