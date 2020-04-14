MAYO — Yards were hard to come by against the 1997 Lafayette Hornets on their way to the Class 2A state championship game.
In reaching the Class 1A title game in 1974, the Branford Buccaneers barely were scored upon.
Those two stout defenses will square off in the first round of the Best of the Suwannee Valley pick ‘em tournament.
“I was the defensive coordinator on the 97 team,” said Joey Pearson, who went on to a storied head coaching career. “We only gave up about 100 yards per game on defense. The D-line averaged 300 pounds across, just monsters up front.
Linebacker Tyrand Flowers was the leading tackler for a team that pitched five shutouts and allowed just 12.2 points per game.
Jared Mosley passed for 2,262 yards, connecting plenty with Joey Hicks (864 yards receiving) and Tim Campbell (844 yards receiving). Kyle Johnson ran for 1,229 yards and Stanford Lewis rushed for 1,125 yards.
The Hornets were good in close games. They defeated Baker 28-22 in the playoffs. In a 16-12 semifinal win against Graceville, Mosley connected with Johnson on a 50-yard touchdown in the final two minutes for the game-winning touchdown.
In the midst of their streak of unbeaten regular seasons, the 1974 Buccaneers gave up just two scores the entire regular season. Pitching eight shutouts, Branford had allowed 10 points entering the playoffs before downing Aucilla Christian 45-22 to reach the state championship game for the first time in school history.
Who would win?
“I had fun with all of them,” then-Branford coach Cleve Sikes said.
The Bucs’ run ended the next week with a 24-3 loss to Frostproof.
“They were just better than we were in a bunch of ways,” Sikes said.
Before running into the Bulldogs, though, the Bucs were the ones better than the rest. Chuck Hatch, who signed with Florida, was one of Branford’s top players along with Frank Jenkins and Gary Barrs. Add in linemen Bill Sparrow and Reggie Williams and Sikes’ Bucs had all the ingredients to be dangerous.
“There was a bunch of good ballplayers in there,” he said.
Editor Jamie Wachter contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.