LIVE OAK — Coming off a .500 season, there was a lot of unknowns about the Lafayette Hornets entering the 2005 season.
Forty-three years earlier, Suwannee High was coming off a 6-5 mark but the Bulldogs went into 1962 knowing exactly what they had in second-year coach Gene Cox.
Those Bulldogs led by Cox went 11-0 for the only undefeated season in school history and are now in the second round of the Best of the Suwannee Valley pick ‘em tournament. There, they meet the 2005 Hornets, who finished 11-1 following a heartbreaking loss to eventual state champion Port St. Joe.
“It’s pure and simple, it was coach Gene Cox,” former Bulldog tackle Donald Robinson said of the 1962 team’s success. “That’s pretty easy to say. That, plus the athletes were great.”
Robinson, who was a youngster in 1962 before later playing for Wyman Townsel in 1964, said after the so-so record in Cox’s debut season at the helm of Suwannee, the Bulldogs entered 1962 with a firm grasp of what Cox wanted offensively.
That knowledge along with talent equaled unparalleled success in an 11-0 campaign that included a 42-0 win against Lake City and then a 30-0 bowl game win against Daytona Seabreeze.
Led by first-team All-State guard Bebo Bispham as well as tackle Del Williams, who went on to star at Florida State before an NFL career with the New Orleans Saints and the Bulldogs had ability. Ends Russell Wadsworth and Wilton Dice were also All-State honorees and Robinson said George McKnight was a good player for those Bulldogs as well as the James boys, Everett and Bobby James.
“Everett was a great, great ballplayer,” Robinson said. “It was just a great football team.”
A great team that allowed just 46 points all season and blanked six opponents. The 1962 Suwannee team also averaged nearly 29 points per game.
Who would win?
Similarly, the 2005 Hornets were tough on opponents while averaging right at 30 points per game. That Lafayette team had three shutouts and allowed 79 points on the season, with more than one touchdown just three times.
“You had Aaron Gresham in the middle, big-time player,” said Chad Hempstead, the Hornets’ starting quarterback that season. “Arguably the best football player I’ve ever seen or been around.
“We had a pretty deep offensive line and defensive line, rotating guys in and out…That kind of allowed us to wear on people a little bit.”
Backed by that dominant defense, Hempstead led a balanced offensive attack that featured Morgan Rutherford and Eric McIntyre in the backfield and Jamal Reid and Thomas Barker at receiver.
Rutherford was the Hornets’ workhouse, Hempstead said, while McIntyre provided a change of pace at running back. Reid, just a freshman in 2005, was a home run threat out wide.
“A lot of feed Morgan the rock and once the defense got softened up, we’d go over the top with Jamal or Thomas Barker,” Hempstead said, noting that the team combined a large senior class with a talented group of sophomores and freshmen that just worked well together.
“That really made the engine go on offense.”
That balanced attack worked great until the second-round playoff loss to Port St. Joe, a 3-2 setback.
There, Hempstead said an injury to Reid took a key cog away from Lafayette’s attack. The end result was multiple drives deep into Tiger Sharks territory that came away empty.
“That was a tough one,” he said. “I’ll never forget. Jamal broke his wrist the week before and that took one of our deep threats away. That really threw Thomas into that role. It was tough, grind it out game.
“That was a hard one.”
