As I observe life through the prism of social media I am struck with the similarities of this new decade with the repeated behavior of the past decades.
This line of thought brings me to the words penned by the noted author Charles Dickens in “A Tale of Two Cities.” He wisely wrote; “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair … we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to heaven, we were all going direct the other way …”
Even though Charles Dickens left this world in 1870 many of us use his words to describe a period of time that is rampant with contrast. I am certain the day we are living in now fits that description to a tee. If my dad was here he would call it a restless time, a time of indecision that leaves its populace with uncertainty in every aspect of our lives.
While contrast has the ability to draw out the best in folks, it also preys of the weakness of others leaving them venerable to a changing society where they can’t find a place to feel comfortable.
I used the word prism as the premise for my observation for a good reason. We are all different, with different approaches to life. Allow me to let the teacher in me share a lesson of lasting value. Picture with me for a moment how the prism operates. We know it is a glass or transparent object cut to clarify or distort what we see from its reflection. It separates white light into spectrum of colors, causing the observer to determine a particular viewpoint about what they are seeing. I ran into this anomaly hundreds of time during my reporter days. It was a given anytime I covered a story I would get as many opinions as the number of folks I interviewed about the incident.
All of this suggests we live in an environment of reoccurring events that give us the opportunity to view it the same way or to be open to a new viewpoint. While I am not about to set off on a journey to “find myself” or “reinvent myself” I do hope to remain open to the viewpoint of others in order to maintain a peaceful place to live.
While reviewing current events I found three that could be areas of contrast; the presidential election, the full moons and the travel restrictions from COVID-19. This trilogy will definitely affect our lives and should be viewed with common sense and civility.
By the time this column runs we will know the outcome of the presidential primary. I have participated in the electoral process several decades and remain confident that the vote of the people will once again determine the will of the people. That doesn’t mean everyone will get their personal wish, but, it does give us the opportunity to stand together as a nation whatever the outcome. If we truly love America and believe in the words of the Bible that teaches “together we stand — divided we fall” we will put personal feeling aside and work to make our country all she is destined to become.
This year also brings four straight months of full moons. Every moon between February and May is considered a Super Moon. Although full moons have been a part of nature’s show of beauty the Super Moon is brighter and bigger than the average full moon. Along with the beauty, these “Super Moons” are also referred to as “Worm Moons.” It signals the beginning of Spring when the ground starts to soften enough for the earthworms to emerge and the Robins can enjoy a feast they’ve not had all winter.
I recall this time of year with fondness because Daddy taught me and my sibling the art of “grunting” for earthworms by inserting a stick in the softening ground and rubbing the top of it with another stick to summon the unsuspecting earthworm to the surface. Our collection went into a tin can and was used for a day of fishing that ended with us enjoying a redbelly and bluegill fish feast. The Worm Moon provided the means to catch the fish just as it provided food for the robins.
And lastly, we are living in a time of travel restrictions brought about by the current virus plaguing our planet. Like you, I have heard the gambit of opinions voiced from all corners. Some say the government is in cahoots with the news media to restrict travel and control the flow of money. Others are sure it’s a scare tactic blown out of proportion while others see it as just another blimp on the sea of life that will disappear as quickly as it arrived.
The important thing is to use the time wisely, and be aware that our actions do affect those around us.
Since my viewpoint prism seems to be centered on the quotes of others who have weathered similar storms and lived to tell about it I will close with this thought from the seventeenth century author John Donne, “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main … any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind.”
In other words, whatever your viewpoint, we’re all on this planet together and I’m not planning to shoot off into space anytime soon, so let’s live together and appreciate the time we have here to be a good neighbor.
