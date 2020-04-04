Wartime knitting was more than a hobby during WWI and WWII – it was an act of patriotism.
Literally millions of women, men and children in America used their knitting needles as weapons of war to provide needed items of clothing for our soldiers fighting the enemy across the oceans.
A new enemy called COVID-19 has emerged in the past weeks that our president calls a “War with an invisible enemy” and the wave of American patriotism that was shown in the world wars has swept the land again. The tools of our weapons for this war are not knitting needles, but are thread and cotton material.
This current war calls for a mass production of homemade facemasks to protect against this enemy, and men, women and children are once again stepping up to the plate to provide protection for our medical and first responders who are on the front lines of this deadly war.
It brings to mind the slogan “It Takes a Village” and from what I am observing the villages are popping up all over the country to do their part in being a good neighbor. The sound of the sewing machines stitching the facemasks are everywhere as folks who sew volunteer their time to this worthy cause. The task is not closed to those who might not know how to sew and many of them are purchasing material, thread and elastic for those who can sew.
My facemask project started last week with a phone call to my son’s wife, Monica Walker, who is an RN in a Tallahassee nursing home. I knew she was in charge of the Infectious Disease Care, a role she had taken prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, and when I heard dire news about the shortage of medical needs, particularly facemasks, it caused a deep concern in me for her and her co-workers.
When Monica answered the phone call I asked if her facility was open to the use of the homemade facemasks that were becoming commonplace due to the lack of medical facemasks. She told me she was at that very moment in a conversation with the Director of Nursing about the use of the material facemask due to the shortages. I volunteered to provide the requested 100 masks and they graciously accepted my offer.
Since the beginning of the project “my hometown village” has provided the necessary materials. Two friends, Donece Hicks and Eileen Pearson, brought material, thread and elastic and my granddaughter, Nicole Thompson, who is a Sergeant with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, even brought her sewing machine and we enjoyed family time as we stitched the colorful facemasks together one afternoon. Her offer to help me was noticed by her sheriff and she is currently making facemasks for their department with the help of her teenage daughter, Leah, that’s finding out sewing is cool!
Another friend, Lillian Underwood, heard I was making the facemasks and brought her scissors this morning and volunteered to cut the squares while I did the stitching.
I don’t believe any of us would welcome a time of crisis such as we are seeing right now, but somehow crisis such as this tends to draw out the human side of each of us that wants to contribute something that would make life easier for another.
President Trump is correct, we are at war and the life we knew a few weeks ago may never return, but like all wars, there are lessons to be learned and goals to attain in order to continue with life.
Who would ever have thought that a few scrapes of material would play such a pivotal role in this war?
I salute all of you who are bravely doing whatever you can to see this enemy defeated and to ease the pain of those who are on the frontlines caring for the wounded.
