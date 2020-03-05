I spent a couple of days in Tallahassee watching our state legislature work on law making this past week. I wish I hadn’t. The saying about laws being like sausages is possibly more true today than it was in the 1800’s when the phrase was first uttered.
I was in room 110S in the Florida Senate building when the Rules Committee heard a bill titled Constitutional Amendments. All of the seats were full and there were many people standing along the walls on three sides. This is an issue I have been following closely since 2006. That year, an amendment to the Florida Constitution passed that required 60% of voters to vote for an amendment before passing, instead of just a majority. Ironically, it did not pass by anywhere near a 60% margin. The Florida Legislature has continuously tried to make it harder for voter initiatives to make it on the ballot since then.
This bill, SB1794, has provisions in it that continue down the road of silencing the voice of Florida’s people by making it nearly impossible for citizens’ initiatives to make it on the ballot. It raises the required percentage of the electorate that must have signed petitions from 10% to 33%. It shortens the amount of time that signatures collected are valid from 2 years to 1 year. The signatures must now come from half of the congressional districts in the state instead of one fourth, and it requires anyone being paid to collect signatures to register with the Secretary of State. This is undeniably an effort to make the process so onerous as to discourage anyone with a good idea that the supermajority of Floridians would vote for from trying to get their idea in front of the voters.
Many of our state senators and representatives feel that they are the only ones who should be making laws in Florida. They can’t stand it when the voters in Florida get ahead of them and demand action on an issue instead of waiting for them to get around to it. Two recent examples are the amendments that passed regarding medical marijuana and restoring the voting rights of felons. The people of Florida would still be waiting on this legislature to take action on these issues. Those lawmakers know that only about half of the people in this state vote, and that only a fraction of those voters take the time to actually follow the actions of their elected representatives. They are counting on the fact that most people in the state do not know about their devious plans to silence them and will only learn of these new regulations once they have become law.
In room 110S, on the morning of Feb. 26, many people spoke out against SB 1794. Senator Rodriguez (no relation) tried to pass an amendment to this bill to more appropriately call this nonsense the Direct Democracy Limitation Act. That amendment was voted down. I used my minute of time to address the committee to let them know that Sen. Rodriguez’s amendment spoke to the nature of this bill and to please vote against it. Before the vote some Senators stated that they had reservations about the bill but would still vote for it. Our Senator, Rob Bradley, gave a long-winded explanation for his yes vote, stating at one point that if the voters didn’t like what they were doing that we could vote them out. Well, Rob Bradley can’t be voted out because he has reached his term limit, and this particularly stinky bit of sausage passed out of the Rules Committee by less than a 60% margin.
These final two weeks of session in Tallahassee will see a flurry of sausages get made, sometimes in backroom deals and sometimes against the will of the majority of voters. This legislature is about to take away one of our most fundamental rights. What are you going to do about it?
Eric lives in Suwannee County and is a public school educator. He is an independent contractor. You can reach him at miamistyle8@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.