This week reminded me of the famous Rolling Stones song, “You can’t always get what you want.” Several individuals were reminded that they can’t always do what they want.
The big news has been the protests, which started in Minneapolis and have now spread across the country because of the death of George Floyd while in police custody. I was even sent a picture of a rather large protest Saturday in Jacksonville. I read on Sunday that the protests in Tampa and Miami became destructive and violent. The video of the police officer putting his knee on the throat of Mr. Floyd while taking him into custody was too much for people to handle in Minneapolis and they took to the streets violently once news of his death had spread. This event will hopefully bring about the changes to police procedures that unfortunately have not happened yet even though many African Americans have died at the hands of police.
This past week the president lashed out at two of his former favorite entities, Fox News and Twitter. Donald Trump incorrectly called what happened to him on Twitter early last week censorship. I would agree with him if Twitter had removed any of his posts about mail-in ballots leading to more fraud. They did not. Being a privately owned company, they exercised their right of free speech right along side the president’s. Trump incorrectly stated that voting by mail would lead to more fraud. Twitter posted a fact check where people could look at studies already done about voting by mail in the many places in America that already vote in this manner. This sent Trump into a rage. He sent threats on Twitter to strongly regulate or close down privately-owned social media platforms. Then on Thursday, Trump signed an executive order that attempts to rewrite a law passed in 1996 that shields websites and tech companies from certain lawsuits.
Trump is trying to intimidate a private company into giving away its first amendment rights. If any conservative entity would like to set up a social media platform and post items without being fact-checked, they may do so. Donald Trump is free to post whatever he would like on his own web page. Donald Trump is free to distribute whatever sort of press release he wishes. The reason Trump started posting way too much on Twitter is because he claimed virtually all media “fake news.” Virtually all politicians lie at some point or other. This president cannot stand for anyone to tell him anything he says is not accurate. His administration has just about stopped holding press conferences because the questions of the reporters present were too much to bear.
Looking back at the issue that started this feud between Trump and Twitter, our president is saying that voting by mail, something he and others in his administration do and have done, is somehow not to be trusted. I have never seen a more clear example of the quote in Orwell’s “1984”: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” After the George Floyd situation got way out of hand, our president felt it necessary to tweet “When the looting starts, the shooting starts…” This caused Twitter to attach a warning to his post stating that it was “glorifying violence” and prevented it from being re-tweeted. Los Angeles, and the rest of America, remembers the last time there was looting and shooting in 1992 after the Rodney King verdict. There is no need for the president to remind us of this unfortunate link between the two activities.
While major cities all across the country and in Florida are burning because of the treatment of George Floyd, and the coronavirus is still claiming victims, I hope everyone, police, protestors, politicians and the president, show some restraint. This is looking like it will be the strangest summer of my lifetime.
Eric lives in Suwannee County and is a public school educator. He is an independent contractor. You can reach him at miamistyle8@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.