I hope those of you who were wishing for rain a few weeks ago are pleased. Now please wish for the rain to stop. After the drenching we got from the outer bands of Cristobal, and the several rainy days thereafter, we now have road flooding in many areas of Suwannee County. The Suwannee River is also very high and close to coming over the banks and onto the roads in some spots. We don’t need any more rain, and we are not the only ones dealing with odd weather.
Like us, South Florida started May in a drought. The rain from Bertha erased that drought and flooded many areas. It was the first time it rained more than 3.25 inches on three consecutive days in Miami since 1930. This hurricane season has already set a record for the earliest third-named-storm formation date. I hope that is the only record that is broken during this year’s hurricane season, a season that is forecast to be more active than normal.
All of this rain in our area will also be affecting our scallop season, which is starting this week. The rain will almost certainly push the scallops further away from the rivers and creeks. It might also push them into deeper water where they are harder to harvest. I plan on heading to the Gulf of Mexico this week and I will have a report in my column next week.
As if this year has not been odd enough, the limit for scallops for this early part of the season has been cut in half. The area the runs from roughly the Fenholloway River to the north and the mouth of the Suwannee River to the south is granted the earliest start date for scallop harvesting. That is the good news. The bad news is that from June 15 to June 30 only one gallon of whole scallops per person and five gallons per vessel (with at least 5 legal harvesters aboard) is allowed. One gallon is not many scallops. My hope is that this lower limit will keep the boat ramps from being overrun by inept trailer drivers for a couple weeks. Be sure you are familiar with the new regulations before heading out to get your own scallops.
We need a at least a few days free from any rain if we are going to dry out and have our roads and yards puddle-free. Enjoy this break from watching a tropical storm nearby, it probably won’t last for long. If you are going to look for scallops, please be careful out there. There is no reason to be in a hurry and put someone else in danger, especially not for one gallon of scallops in the shell.
Eric lives in Suwannee County and is a public school educator. He is an independent contractor. You can reach him at miamistyle8@gmail.com.
