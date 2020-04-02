This was a tough week for nearly everyone. While students and teachers from Suwannee County did not have school due to our spring break being moved, there were few places to go since restaurants are closed except for take-out and delivery, and any gathering of more than 10 people is not recommended. As I write this, 27 states have implemented some sort of stay-at-home order. For some reason, Florida has decided not to implement such an order yet, even though our confirmed cases of COVID-19 are growing exponentially. Florida has many more cases of this virus than many of the states that have implemented stay-at-home orders.
Florida is trying other measures to slow the spread of Coronavirus in our state. People who fly here from certain states are being required to isolate themselves for 14 days, and motorists coming into the state will be required to fill out a form with their travel history and contact information. If those motorists are truthful and honest, and are traveling from known “hotspots,” they, too, will be required to isolate themselves. This approach will not work unless we isolate them near the airport or the state border and don’t let them leave until their 14-day waiting period is over. People are nearly incapable of following directions. I know this because I saw a gathering of many more than 10 people at a spring on the Suwannee River this weekend. I know this because some of our local establishments had to be shut down by law enforcement because they were not heeding the governor’s order to close. I have read of similar situations from news reports all around Florida.
Even though it seems that we are living through an extremely scary episode of the “Twilight Zone,” there are new businesses opening up in Live Oak. I ordered two pizzas to take home from the new Italian Pizzeria at 602 West Howard St. The owner insisted I take home an order of their garlic rolls on the house. The pizza and the garlic rolls were outstanding, and they have the best of all toppings…anchovies. If you would like to try some of their pizza, or other Italian dishes, you can call them at 386-219-0392. There is also a new barbershop open just north of Duval Street on Hwy. 129. King Barberos is on the same side of the street as the Jiffy store in a grey building and can be reached at 386-219-0584. The owner told me they will be providing manicure services soon.
Remember to support local businesses as much as possible during these difficult times. Many local restaurants have been forced to eliminate positions as they transition to take out and delivery service only for what could be many more weeks. Thankfully Armando’s is still open for carry out and delivery. If you also can’t live without your favorite Mexican or Cuban dishes, you can reach Armando’s at 386-219-0623.
As I was rotating in new canned food in my pantry I came across some older canned foods that had been pushed way into the back. My daughters could not believe that I was willing to try some sardines with a “best by” date of September 2016. Those sardines were just as fishy tasting as the ones on the shelves at the grocery store today. I am gathering up the courage to try the canned tuna from 2014. Just kidding! I will feed that to our cats and order some pizza or Cuban food for carry out instead.
Eric lives in Suwannee County and is a public school educator. He is an independent contractor. You can reach him at miamistyle8@gmail.com.
