As we clean up after a slightly subdued Memorial Day holiday, there are still so many things about the next few months that are uncertain. It was nice seeing so many people enjoying the Suwannee River this past weekend. One thing that is known about the coronavirus is that it is much harder to catch while outdoors in areas that are not too crowded.
One of the biggest unknowns is if a vaccine will be ready soon and if that vaccine will actually provide a long-lasting immunity. There are people working around the clock, all around the world, to try and develop an effective vaccine for COVID-19. Once one is developed and people begin to receive it, there is a chance that it will only be partially effective. There have been multiple reports from multiple countries of people testing positive for COVID-19 more than once. We still don’t know if this is something you normally only catch once like chicken pox, or it is more like influenza which can be contracted many times.
Another huge unknown is how all of this will affect the economies of the U.S. and Florida. Part of the uncertainty is due to the unknown long-term effects on travel and tourism. Will people ever return to cruise ships and airplanes the way they did before COVID-19? Florida’s economy is extremely dependent on tourism. When all non-essential travel ground to a halt how bad was the damage to Florida’s budget? Thankfully, many Florida attractions will be re-opening in June. What percentage of “normal” revenue will this produce? Will people be willing to travel from all over the country and the world to see Mickey Mouse this summer? What about next summer?
Since the Florida budget outlook is hazy at best, Ron DeSantis has not signed the budget that was passed by the legislature in March, just before the COVID shutdown. That budget included increases for public education that would have seen Florida move off of the bottom of the list for per-pupil spending. How long will they wait before releasing an updated budget? Are they hoping for and negotiating with the federal government for a bailout? This has public school boards and other government agencies flying blind. By now, school districts normally know exactly how much money will be in their budgets for next school year, and personnel decisions are based on those numbers and enrollment. We still don’t know how many students will be reporting back to schools in the fall, or how many will try to continue learning online. We also don’t know how many Floridians will be moving from more densely populated areas to less populated areas.
Everyone wants to get back to normal or whatever normal will now look like. People can’t go back to work until they know that they can drop their children off at school, a school that knows what its budget will be. We might end up trying to put the cart before the horse. I know Florida’s leaders have a huge burden on their shoulders and a long to-do list. A good place to start might be finalizing the public school budget for next year. That is where the vast majority of Florida’s children will need to go while their parents are hopefully back at work.
Eric lives in Suwannee County and is a public school educator. He is an independent contractor. You can reach him at miamistyle8@gmail.com.
