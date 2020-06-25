There are scallops in the Gulf of Mexico, but sometimes they can be hard to find. I was able to get a “limit” of scallops last week, but it wasn’t easy. Early last week, I went to a spot that has been productive in the past, to the north of Keaton Beach. We looked all around the area but did not get more than three or four scallops in each spot. I felt sorry for the boaters who parked near our dive flag thinking we knew where the scallops were hiding. I knew I was not in the right spot because somehow there is always an armada of boats in “the” spot when you find it.
On Thursday, I went out again. This time I headed south out of Keaton Beach, and that turned out to be the right move. After traveling south for a mile or so, the armada of scallop boats came into view. We found a spot among the boats where there was enough space to anchor safely without being on top of any other vessels. It did not take long to see why all of the boats were there. We quickly found our one-gallon limit each. I wondered whether the many other boats there knew about the lower limit during this early part of the season. One thing was very apparent: very few of the boat captains knew and were following the diver-down flag regulations.
Many boats were displaying the wrong size flag. When being deployed on a boat, the flag must be at least 20 x 24 inches. I saw many boaters displaying a flag that was only 12 x 12 inches, which has been illegal for several years now. The diver-down flag must also be displayed at the highest point on the vessel. Many boaters were letting the other captains know that they are excited about Trump’s chances in November’s election. That is fine, but your diver-down flag must be displayed above your favorite politician’s flag. There were also a few pirates who were placing more emphasis on their swashbuckling than their crew’s safety. There were also a few boats with undersized flags being displayed under their Bimini tops, a double infraction. When you see improper diver-down flag use, it makes you wonder what else these once-a-year captains do not know.
If you are heading out to get your own scallop dinner in the next few weeks, you will probably find them some where between Steinhatchee and Keaton Beach. Be careful out there, and please display the proper size flag in the proper location on your vessel. You are endangering everyone in the water near your boat if you do not.
Eric lives in Suwannee County and is a public school educator. He is an independent contractor. You can reach him at miamistyle8@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.