As tempting as it was, I did not rush to Jacksonville to swim in the newly opened beaches. If I had, I would have been on national news with all of the other people who were filmed storming the beach as it was reopened. Instead of throwing social distancing guidelines out the window, I have been spending an inordinate amount of time at home and watching way more television than I normally do.
I am glad I have Netflix, and I am glad my Internet connection has been able to handle the extra usage. I find myself spending wayyy too much time scrolling through the hundreds of options in each category, but I managed to watch three movies lately that I would like to suggest to my fellow folks in quarantine. All three movies are not for children. They each have varying degrees of blood, gore, drugs, violence and sexual situations and scenes.
One of the first films I watched while quarantining was “The Platform,” which was originally titled “El Hoyo” by Spanish director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. This is a gruesome film that instantly made the lack of toilet paper and certain canned goods at the store seem trivial. Of the three films I am reviewing, this is the most avant-garde, and the one that made me think about the imbalances and inequities in our society the most. This film is set in a future society where prisoners are placed in a tall tower and are fed on a solitary platform that stays on each level of the prison for a short time. The prisoners near the bottom are lucky to get any scraps of food at all. I found it interesting to watch the different survival techniques used by the various characters and enjoyed thinking about how our society is stratified.
For those who prefer a more realistic film, you would probably enjoy “The Decline” by Canadian director Patrice Laliberte. It imagines what a survivalist camp might look like somewhere in the remote North. Something goes terribly wrong at the survivalist retreat, and the remainder of the film is fast-paced action at its best. Do not expect a happy ending because this film was not made in Hollywood. I hope that many of the people who purchased guns for the first time due to the Coronavirus watch this film and make safety their first priority in their firearms training.
People who enjoy seeing actors they will recognize in a movie might enjoy “The Bad Batch,” written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. This movie is set in a future where prisoners are sent to the desert to fend for themselves. Keanu Reeves plays the ruler of an area in the prison called “Comfort.” Here he stays in charge by keeping his followers high on drugs and is protected by a harem of young ladies. I instantly recognized Giovanni Ribisi from his role in one of my favorite shows of all time, “The X Files.” You will probably recognize him from one of his many other television or film roles. I don’t know if I will ever be able to look at Jason Momoa again without thinking of how easily he played a cannibal who preyed on the weaker prisoners. I did not realize Jim Carrey was in the film until researching it for my column. I think I will watch it again to help pass the time next week and to see if I can pick out Jim Carrey this time around.
Eric lives in Suwannee County and is a public school educator. He is an independent contractor. You can reach him at miamistyle8@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.