I planned my escape right after being awakened by a thunderstorm Thursday night that interrupted a sound slumber. I sat awake for a moment wondering if those were bombs or gunshots because they were so loud and so frequent. A thunderstorm like this would certainly uncover some Native American artifacts from the spots I had already found in my hunting club south of Mayo. They are starting to get covered with vegetation, but might stay searchable for another few weeks. Unfortunately, I had so much to do around the house on Friday that I could not go look until Saturday morning.
The footprints I found in the sand at the first spot made me want to cry. One of my competitors had already looked all over the first hill. I am not the only one who enjoys looking in the dirt. I looked around for a while anyway, just in case he missed something. I told myself I would not even bother looking at the third, fourth or fifth spot if I saw more footprints in the second spot.
It is hard to describe my elation when I found the second hill in pristine condition, free of any footprints since the last rain. After not finding anything of consequence there, I ventured further away from the road towards the various other hills I have searched before. I was rewarded at the third spot with a hafted scraper that was made from a bright red stone. That scraper was well crafted, very symmetrical, and looked like a seashell. This type of find is not what very many would covet, but its presence meant I was most certainly in an area of Native American habitation.
After my first find, I was more careful and deliberate in my search. It was not long before I was rewarded with a small but exciting find. It was a well-crafted, but slightly asymmetrical, arrowhead. Most people incorrectly call any pointed rock found in the dirt an arrowhead, but only a small percentage of those rocks were actually used on arrows. True arrowheads are rarely more than an inch long. Artifacts found that are larger than that were most like used on spears or as knives or other tools.
I continued looking, even though I was almost out of water and had walked over a mile over uneven terrain. I just had to see what had been uncovered in the other areas. The heat and the wasp-sized mosquitoes would not keep me away from those last hills. I found another arrowhead on the last hill that was a bit smaller than the first but was more finely crafted. Then I found my favorite type of artifact. This spearhead was nearly intact sitting under a few wispy roots. It was the shape of a rocket ship, and the only thing it was lacking was the extremity of the tip.
I carefully placed the last artifact of the day in my socks with the other three and headed back to my truck. A black snake slithered ahead of me, and I took some time to admire the flowers that grow in the swamp. This trip was even better than I had hoped it would be when I wished it into existence at about 2 a.m. during a thunderstorm.
Eric lives in Suwannee County and is a public school educator. He is an independent contractor. You can reach him at miamistyle8@gmail.com.
