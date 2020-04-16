It felt strange not getting dressed up and going to church this Easter. The coronavirus has made gatherings larger than 10 persons a thing of the past. I am glad I did not have to go to any store to be reminded of the global pandemic by the masks worn by so many now. It was nice just enjoying the time with my family and enjoying nature along the banks of the Suwannee River. There were eight other boat trailers at the boat ramp, which is about as crowded as I have ever seen it. The river was where many celebrated Easter this year.
As much as the virus has changed so many things, the natural world is continuing on just as it did last year, and the year before that. While we were wandering in the woods by the river, I noticed the blackberry vines bursting red with the promise of fruit. I stopped and ate the few berries that had turned black. They tasted just the way I remembered them. The wild grape vines are full of leaves and the small bunches of green dots that will turn purple and delicious later this summer. It is supposed to rain tonight or tomorrow and that rain will provide what the berries and grapes need to grow.
It was a warm, sunny day and there were just enough clouds going by to keep the heat from being overwhelming. A few of the boats were there to go fishing, and it appeared that some people were catching fish. I did not see any sturgeon jumping on the river, but I know they are there as surely as I know that the water flowing from the clear springs is colder than the tea-colored water of the river. The birds were still flying about as they always have. We saw a blue heron fishing along the bank, just as we have seen many others do before. The water level has been steadily dropping and it won’t be long before many rocks will be visible in parts of the river that looked deep just a few weeks ago.
I am glad it is supposed to rain because the dirt roads will instantly turn a clean truck dirty. On the drive home, we saw the yellow and purple flowers have started the first part of their annual show along Hwy. 51. Tomorrow’s rain will bring many more flowers. In a few months, we will go to the Gulf to harvest the scallops that will be hiding in the grass. This global pandemic will change our world in many ways, but here, in North Florida, many things will stay the same.
Eric lives in Suwannee County and is a public school educator. He is an independent contractor. You can reach him at miamistyle8@gmail.com.
