As I write this article, we are in the midst of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic that has affected nearly every country in the world. Thousands have died while hundreds of thousands have been infected. Symptoms range from nothing to life-threatening. Two years ago, I wrote a few articles on the Yellow Fever epidemic that hit Florida in 1888 showing how the locals coped with such an outbreak that killed hundreds just in Jacksonville and shut down society for weeks on end. However, the coronavirus has been likened to the 1918-1919 Spanish Influenza outbreak that spread throughout the globe. I realized after a reader asked about it that I had not yet written about that worldwide disaster.
By 1918, much of the world had been fighting the First World War for four years. The United States had entered the war in 1917, after repeated attacks by Germany upon American civilians. American forces joined their allies in defeating Germany, Austria-Hungary, and their allies in the war, the end of which came on Nov. 11, 1918. Unfortunately, many traveling soldiers spread a killer disease: what came to be called the Spanish Influenza. Within one year, the influenza had infected one-third of the world’s population and killed at least 50 million people, more than had just died in four years of brutal warfare of the most destructive war in history up until that point (40 million). The United States lost 675,000 citizens, far more than the 116,516 who were killed in WWI.
Mortality spread across all spectrums of society, from the very youngest to the oldest population; even healthy 20-40-year-olds, usually less impacted by disease, fell in droves to the influenza. Without vaccines and antibiotics, the best that could be provided was isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, disinfectants and limits to public gatherings. The lives of untold millions were impacted, whether they ever became sick from the disease.
Suwannee County also suffered from the effects of the Spanish Influenza. Newspaper articles detailed its spread, which is interesting because of the similarities of modern-day responses to coronavirus. In the first days of October 1918, the Suwannee Democrat noted:
“The disease termed Spanish influenza that is prevalent in many of the training camps and other sections of the nation has struck Live Oak with a vengeance.
“A number of deaths have occurred, most of which are attributable to the disease, in and around Live Oak, and a number of our people are confined to their homes with the malady while a still larger number have the symptoms but are still going about their business.”
More on the Spanish Influenza next time!
Eric Musgrove can be reached at ericm@suwgov.org or 386-362-0564.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.