Today we continue our study of the 1918-1919 Spanish Influenza outbreak and its impact on Suwannee County.
Despite attempts to help citizens, the situation continued to grow worse. In mid-October 1918, the Democrat wrote:
“Dr. Price, as chairman (of the Red Cross, EM), wishes those members of the Suwannee County Chapter, to know that its organization has work to do locally during the epidemic of influenza that is now prevalent. All members who are well, are notified that they may be called upon immediately, as nurses’ aids, and they are expected to be prepared to assist in nursing and caring for the sick. Some few are going ahead, but there are any number of people in this city, who can render valuable service and thus relieve the overworked physician.
“Headquarters suggests, that the teachers be called upon, also the women, to go into the homes and help, and where necessary, funds will be provided from our Relief Fund.
“We must not let it be said that Suwannee County Chapter, A. R. C., failed in the first emergency call for relief, but let everyone have cause to remember the Red Cross as the one great agency that was ready. The chairman of the woman’s work, Mrs. Lyon, will take your name and reason, if her call can not be met.”
In the same newspaper, there was some consternation when the banks were closed the previous Friday, but it was noted that it was a legal holiday called “Farmers Day.” The newspaper clarified, “from the best authority we have been able to learn, Oct. 11 was declared and set aside by the Secretary of Agriculture to be ‘Farmers Day’ but little was known here of the holiday because of the strain and stress of the influenza epidemic.”
During the second week of October, the Live Oak City Council was also busy trying to limit its citizens’ exposure to the epidemic. At a special called meeting on October 9, the City Council passed an ordinance “empowering and authorizing the Mayor to close public places during the existing epidemic.”
As the epidemic stretched into its third week in Suwannee County, the Democrat reported:
“The Democrat was in hope this week we could announce that the Spanish influenza had reached its apex and was on the decline, but we are compelled to inform the public that the worse is not over yet by any means.
“The doctors that are able to be out are constantly on the go, and report to us that more cases than ever are developing and that they can’t begin to answer all the calls. One doctor stated this morning that he had ten new cases that demanded attention and other doctors were in about the same fix.
“In the City of Live Oak there is hardly a business house that is not affected. Many of the stores were running shorthanded before the flu came along and now it is a question whether they will be able to remain open at all. The question is so serious the following firms have closed their doors on account of either the proprietors or their employees’ sickness: Payne’s Pharmacy, Noegles Bakery, McCrory’s, Dubose’s Studio, Suwannee Hotel, and the Dixie Market. There are a number of houses that will likely close within the next 24 hours.”
We’ll finish our look at the Spanish Influenza outbreak next week!
