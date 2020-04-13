Last week we began looking at the Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918-1919 and comparisons to the current coronavirus outbreak. We’ll continue that discussion today, looking at how it impacted the daily lives of local residents.
By the second week of October 1918, the Suwannee Democrat reported the spread of the influenza locally and how it was impacting events:
“It is a great disappointment to nearly all Suwannee County people to learn that the county fair is postponed and possibly will not be held at all this year.
“Owing to the great spread and suffering of the influenza, the management thought it wise to at least put off the fair to a later date and if proper arrangements cannot be satisfactorily worked out, the fair would be cancelled out entirely.”
The same newspaper added in another section: “The spread of the Spanish influenza in Live Oak has been fast and furious. It was at first thought there would be little if any in our fair city, but such is not the case and the first we knew there were a dozen cases, but since that time there is hardly an hour passes but what we are informed that somebody is confined to their room.
“For the past ten days or more, every doctor has been on the go, endeavoring to give relief and care. So great has been the strain on our medical men that nearly everyone has had to let up and take a rest, or have gone to bed with the disease.
“It was stated on Monday that there was only one doctor on the go, and he was begged and pleaded with to go see sick people, and his reply was he had cases in more serious condition than he could attend to properly.
“However, at this time, one of the doctors has come out and is now on the go again.
“One of the bad features at this time is to get people to nurse or take care of the sick. Nurses and help is (sic) almost impossible to get, leaving in some homes all of the family flat on their backs with no one to help them.”
We’ll continue our look at the Spanish Influenza next week…
Eric Musgrove can be reached at ericm@suwgov.org or 386-362-0564.
