Last week we began reading an article written by Suwannee County pioneer G. H. Dorman, who served in the Civil War. Today we’ll wrap up our discussion.
“I remember one occurrence very distinctly. I think it was the third day. Our ammunition gave out and three men were sent to the rear for some more. They got back to within fifty yards of the ditch, coming with it hung on a pole. One of them was killed. The other fellow came to the breastworks as fast as his legs would carry him.
“Captain West looked up and down the line for a long time then said, ‘George, you and Driver go and get that ammunition.’ Well there was nothing else to do but to go after it. But when I started I never expected to get back again. Neither of us were hit either going or coming back.
“Someone may want to know who Driver was. Well, he was Bill Driver, a brother-in-law to R. F. Allison (deceased) and I think a first cousin to Will Creekmore. He was sheriff for a short time during that dark period of the sixties after the surrender of Lee. A few of the older residents of Suwannee county will remember Bill Driver.
“Bill and I were close friends all through the unholy struggle. One occasion, when our grub was getting low and we were being driven back Driver called me to him and discussed what a lot of the other boys were doing — getting over the lines to the Yankees. We discussed the situation frankly, commenting on our hunger and our bare feet, but neither of us could afford to think of how we would meet our friends in Suwannee county after the struggle was over, if we did such a thing. We decided that as tough as it was we would stand by our colors until the last.
“Later on I was wounded and sent home and when the great struggle was ended I was in the hospital at Madison and Bill Driver was one of the few with the old Florida Tenth that was with Lee when the great general surrendered to General Grant.’
“Mr. Dorman remembers vividly the time the Yankees touched off tons of powder under his regiment’s picket holes, blowing scores of the boys into eternity.
“Just in order that those who do not know war but actual experience the following paragraphs from the pen of Mr. Dorman are printed:
“‘It was heart rendering to see the great slaughter of the Confederates — to see the dead, the wounded and the dying piled up in the old field behind. Our part of the line not being broken, we sat under shelter of our works all day and watched the brave boys pile one on another — leaving fathers and mothers and sisters and loved ones in different parts of Dixie. I tell you it was terrible to watch them pouring out their life blood for those at home they loved and for the land they loved. No one but an eye witness to such things can understand the awfulness of war.’
“The article from which the above was taken was written by the former war veteran many years after the war. Mr. Dorman has been dead for a number of years. The booklet was entitled ‘Reminiscences of ’61-65.’ It is the property of F. R. McCormack, former publisher of the Suwannee Democrat.”
Somber thoughts written more than 150 years ago by a Suwannee County citizen. Let us remember all of history, not just the parts we wish to remember…
Different history next week.
