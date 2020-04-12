TV commercials are talking about our lives having a “new normal.” Wanting to reassure customers, companies are advertising that their products and/or services will remain “normal.” While our life may have a “new normal,” let’s remember there are parts of our life that will still be the same.
Consider some biblical examples of people experiencing a “new normal.” Adam and Eve leaving the garden after they sinned and going into a “new world” (Genesis 3:23-24). Noah, his family and the animals leaving the ark and going into an uninhabited world (Genesis 8:13-19). Abraham leaving the Ur of the Chaldees to go to a land only known by God (Genesis 12:1; Acts 7:2-3). The children of Israel leaving the land of Egypt (Exodus 12:31-32) to embark upon a 40-year journey. The nation of Israel going into Assyrian captivity (2 Kings 18). The nation of Judah, many years later, going into exile in the land of Babylon (2 Kings 24).
In addition to these biblical examples, we could also give non-biblical examples of people experiencing a “new normal.” In our country, the revolutionary war, the industrial revolution, the civil war, the flu of 1918, the great depression, and certainly 9/11. And don’t forget your own personal “new normal” experiences.
But while there may be a “new normal” for all of us, there are many things which are still going to be “normal.” We are still going to have to sleep, eat and bathe. We are still going to have to work to earn a living, buying groceries to eat and paying our bills.
For some, their normal practice of worshiping God on the Lord’s Day (Sunday) will continue. For these same people they will continue to read and study their Bible along with living the Christian life. For others, a change in their life is occurring and they are experiencing a “new normal.”
They are considering, after the “stay-at-home orders” are rescinded, of living a “new normal” by attending church on a weekly basis. They will continue indefinitely reading their Bible, not only for comfort, but also for directions as to how to live this “new normal” life.
Making this “new normal” a permanent lifestyle will take a lot of effort. Fighting the temptation of returning to the “old normal” will be very challenging, but can be done. The “new normal,” presently motivated by “panic and uncertainty,” must be replaced by a determined will based upon trustworthy information and confidence.
To the person who has developed a “new normal” regarding their spiritual life, unlimited encouragement must be given. Reassuring them of their eternal life with God will help them be fortified in living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. All Scriptural quotations are from the New American Standard Bible, Holman Bible Publishers, unless otherwise stated. He may be contacted at carlton_mc@msn.com.
