The message is probably very familiar, “Separate yourselves.” For our health’s sake we are told to keep our distance from other people. We are told, if possible, stay away from large crowds and stay housebound.
While this advice has probably proven to be very effective in preventing the spread of the medical crisis, there is a spiritual application. On two different occasions, the apostle Paul instructed the Corinthians to not to associate with evil or wickedness. In one passage he said, “Bad company corrupts good morals” (1 Corinthians 15:33). The second is “‘Come out from their midst and be separate,’ says the Lord, and ‘do not touch what is unclean’” (2 Corinthians 6:17).
Our appreciation for these two commands has probably increased as we have experienced the current precautions to this medical crisis. As we are practicing “social distancing,” the same idea is presented by Paul in the first passage, do not associate with those who are “bad.” Staying a safe distance from “bad people” will help us to not be corrupted.
The second passage expresses Paul’s conclusion after asking several rhetorical questions. He asked are believers to be bound to unbelievers? How about righteousness being in partnership with lawlessness? Or, what fellowship does light have with darkness? He even asks, “What agreement has the temple of God with idols?” His answer to all of these questions is — there is no binding, partnership, fellowship or agreement. Christians are to be a separate people.
Just like with our current virus situation, citizens cannot remove themselves from society and neither can Christians remove themselves from sinners. They still must work with them, interact with them, and shop with them. However, “bad” or “wicked” people should not be their closest friends; people with whom they will want to spend an exorbitant amount of time.
Granted, the Christian should seek to influence these types of people to be righteous and godly. But until that change occurs, Christians should be separate from them.
Wickedness and evil practices are like any virus. They will attack righteous, godly people in an effort to make them “sick” or “unclean.” Their practices will infect the godly and will make them wicked.
If Christians do not separate themselves from sin and wickedness, it will kill them just like a dangerous virus will. If Christians do not take the necessary precautions, they will be contaminated with sin like a person with a virus.
We all know the difficulty of practicing this medical “social distancing;” practicing spiritual “social distancing” is not any easier. However, in order to be eternally healthy, distancing ourselves from sin and wickedness is absolutely mandatory. Practicing spiritual social distancing is compulsory to living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. All Scriptural quotations are from the New American Standard Bible, Holman Bible Publishers, unless otherwise stated. He may be contacted at carlton_mc@msn.com.
