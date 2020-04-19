The phrase “one day closer” can be used in various ways. One can say they are getting closer to getting their driver’s license, graduation, wedding day or retirement. In our current circumstances, in a lot of different ways, we could say we are one day closer to it ending.
One could say we are one day closer to finding a cure for COVID-19, going back to work, resuming socializing with friends, or worshiping “in-person.” We are one day closer to returning to the lifestyle we are so accustomed to living.
On a spiritual note, in a lot of different situations, we could also say we are one day closer. What about being one day closer to living the lifestyle of Jesus; one day closer to having a better understanding of the Bible; or one day closer to having a better relationship with our church family.
Are we one day closer to living a transformed life; to practicing a lifestyle of righteousness (1 John 3:7)? Or are we still living in a manner that is “conformed to this world” (Romans 12:2)?
One area in which everyone is one day closer is with regard to our eternal existence. The Bible teaches that after our existence on this earth comes to an end, we are going to exist in a realm that will be continual, everlasting, timeless. It will be a “world” in which we will not be “one day closer” to the end, because the “day” will never end. There will be either constant complete darkness or continuous light (Revelation 21:25).
For those who will be in darkness, there will also be great torment, suffering and weeping. There will be extreme bitterness and loneliness. There will be no relief.
For those who will be in the light, great things will be occurring. There will be rejoicing. There will be the worshiping of God. There will be the jubilant reunion of friends, family and fellow Christians. There will be no suffering, no pain, and no heartache.
Most of us are looking forward to the day that we can “go about our business” like in previous days. We are looking forward to restarting in-person worship. But are we looking forward to the day when we can be with God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and all the faithful in heaven?
We should be as excited about being one day closer to that part of our life as we are about being one day closer to resuming our earthly activities. “The day [is] drawing near” (Hebrews 10:25). Having the expectation of this eternal existence, of it being one day closer, should be routinely on our minds as we are daily living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. All Scriptural quotations are from the New American Standard Bible, Holman Bible Publishers, unless otherwise stated. He may be contacted at carlton_mc@msn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.