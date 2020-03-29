When personal encouragement is needed, the book of Philippians is a favorite read. Written by the apostle Paul while experiencing some very difficult times, this book is filled with joy.
Believed to be written during his first imprisonment, as recorded in Acts 28, Paul expresses his joy for this church at Philippi. These church members had been and were very dear to Paul, providing both spiritual and financial support dating back to when he first left them to go to Thessalonica.
Found in the first chapter are two statements made by Paul which are very encouraging. He says, “Christ shall even now, as always, be exalted in my body, whether by life or by death. For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (1:20-21).
These two statements put life into perspective. One is that Paul said Christ would be “exalted” in his body. Regardless of the circumstances in life, Paul was going to magnify Christ in every situation of his life.
While in prison, Paul could see how the gospel was being spread. He saw the opportunities for Christ to be shared with others and was extremely joyous. In very difficult and trying times, this attitude should be motivational.
The second statement equally puts things into perspective. By saying, “to live is Christ, and to die is gain,” Paul is not being pessimistic but rather he is being realistic, even optimistic. He does not know what is going to happen to him. Regardless of his future, he believes it will be something special for him.
By continuing to live, Paul is going to make sure Christ is glorified and praised, which He so richly deserves. Should Paul die, then the reward he would receive, of being with Christ for eternity, would be an advantage for him.
As we are living in our current situation, having Paul’s attitude should be very comforting to every Christian. Living daily in these uncertain times, being a Christian in our thinking, speech and actions is something we should continue to do. Following his example to the Philippians, we are going to be encouraging each other to be faithful to Jesus.
History says Paul was released from this imprisonment and even went to Spain (accomplishing his long awaited desire) spreading the gospel. Regardless of whether he did or not, we know that he “kept the faith” and received his crown.
This medical crisis will pass. We will be able to resume our lives. May we now use this time to consider if we are exalting Christ in every aspect of our lives. We can only be exalting Christ if we are daily living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. All Scriptural quotations are from the New American Standard Bible, Holman Bible Publishers, unless otherwise stated. He may be contacted at carlton_mc@msn.com.
