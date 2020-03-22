Dealing with the unknown probably causes our greatest fear. Regardless of life’s situations, having little knowledge or details causes fear to overtake us. Rational, informative thinking will eliminate the fear emotion.
In our country and our world there is a great fear because we know very little about the pandemic which is infecting the globe. If we get the virus how sick will we be or will we die from it? If our loved one gets it, what will happen to them?
While this virus needs to be taken seriously and compassion needs to be extended to those who have it or who have lost a love one because of it, pausing a moment to think about some things hopefully will give us some comfort and encouragement. Let’s think rationally and not emotionally.
One of the first things we need to do is to trust the people who have studied medicine, especially infectious diseases, for many years. Reading a short Google article will not replace the hours of experience, reading and research these professionals have done in their lifetime. We cannot become an expert with so little time invested in this topic. Let us give them the credit and time they need to fully understand this medical condition and then take the prescription they dispense.
A second thing we need to do is to accept the idea that after taking every precaution if we get the virus, we will deal with it just like all the other problems we have faced in our life. Should we die from this medical virus, our loved ones will be hurting, but we must remember that the vast majority are going to recover and go on about their daily lives.
From a spiritual side, this historical event should cause us to stop and think about how little we are in control of our life and our world. We try to eliminate fear by controlling our environment and life’s situations. However, we must accept that we are not in control.
Also from the spiritual side, we must remember that our present life on this earth is not our eternal destination. When compared to the existence of the earth, our life, should it be 120 years, is very short. Regardless of our health situation, preparing for eternity must be the true goal of everyone (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14).
Let us be encouraged knowing that God is involved in His world and is helping His people. In all of life’s difficult moments, the Christian has the promise of God’s help if they are faithful to Him. What other motivation would we need to continue to maintain our living God’s way?
Carlton G. McPeak is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. All Scriptural quotations are from the New American Standard Bible, Holman Bible Publishers, unless otherwise stated. He may be contacted at carlton_mc@msn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.